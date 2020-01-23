Deputies: Wanted man taken into custody following chase, crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a chase.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 9 a.m. to the city to assist warrant division marshals task for units with a car chase.

Deputies said they started chasing the suspect, Odell Shaquille Ferguson, IV, 27, who was driving a light blue Dodge Charger on Pearl Street. As Ferguson was turning left onto Chasander Street, a deputy attempted to execute a forcible stop by using their front push bumper on the patrol car to crash into the Charger.

Odell Shaquille Ferguson, IV (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

After the patrol car crashed into the right side of the Charger, the Charger spun around to the right and continued driving on Chasander Street, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy attempted the stop again and crashed into the left side of the Charger, causing the vehicle to spin to the left and stop.

Ferguson then jumped out of the Charger and ran away, deputies said. The deputy got out of his patrol car and chased Ferguson until additional officers were able to get him into custody.

Ferguson has been charged with second offense possession of cocaine, failure to stop for blue lights, second offense driving under offense, defective tires and window tint violation.