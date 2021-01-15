Deputies: Woman faces murder charge after shooting boyfriend to death in Marion

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman has been charged after allegedly shooting her boyfriend to death Thursday night.

Deputies said Robin Daniel Eudy, 43, of Bakersville, shot Joshua Brandon Pritchard, 37, of Marion, three times with a handgun.

Officers responded just after 8 p.m. to Pritchar’s home, located on Wildrose Drive in Marion, to find his body sitting in a Hyundai sedan, according to the sheriff’s office.

After further investigation, deputies learned the shooting happened after the couple got into an argument while inside of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Eudy has been charged with murder.

