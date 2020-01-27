Deputies: Woman wanted for swiping money from parking lot in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County deputies need help finding a woman who they say took hundreds of dollars worth of cash from a parking lot.

Deputies said the victim went to Liberty Storage Solutions on US 70 West in Marion at about 3 p.m. While he was there, he set an envelope containing $800 worth of cash on the hood of his truck.

The wind started blowing and the money started to scatter across the parking lot, deputies said.

The woman who was driving a gray crew cab Toyota Tundra pulled into the parking lot and gather the cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said she was wearing a yellow shirt, a green coat and jeans.

The incident was captured on the business’ security camera.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity should contact Detective Ballew at (828) 652-2237 or text “TIP MCDOWELLSC” and your information to 888777.