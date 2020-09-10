Deputy critically injured, suspect killed during shooting in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a deputy was critically injured and a suspect was killed early Thursday morning during a shooting.

Sheriff’s office officials said deputies responded at about 2:50 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of Bethea Drive in the Mountain Home community for a report of someone breaking into a vehicle.

The caller told 911 the homeowner and suspect had been shooting at each other.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a suspect and a vehicle. At that time, the suspect started shooting at the deputies.

At about 3:04 a.m., a deputy was shot and critically injured, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies returned fire and the suspect died at the scene.

The deputy was taken to Mission Hospital for their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Piney Ridge Drive is blocked near Asheville Highway following a shooting in the Mountain Home community (Source: WSPA)

Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Piney Ridge Drive and US 25/Asheville Highway at this time, deputies said.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. 7 News crews on scene said Henderson County SWAT, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Fletcher Police Department and Hendersonville Police Department were also present.

We will update this story as information becomes available.