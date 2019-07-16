Deputy dragged by vehicle during chase in Anderson Co., 3 in custody

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a deputy was injured after he was dragged by a vehicle deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on in Anderson Tuesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies tried to stop the vehicle around Michelin Boulevard but the driver did not to stop.

A chase occurred and deputies were able to use stop sticks to end the chase.

According to the release, the driver, while still trying to leave the scene with two flattened tires, hit a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle and one of the deputies was dragged a short distance.

Sara Cain, 33, of Starr, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light and two counts of first degree assault and battery.

Jordan Nicholas Bell, 28, was charged with resisting arrest and third degree assault and battery.

Kristopher Blake Wetterman, 27, was charged with giving false information to law enforcement.

The deputy received minor injuries.

Sheriff’s Office officials said three people were taken into custody.

No other information was released.