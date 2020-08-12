1 dead, 1 injured in deputy-involved shooting in Anderson Co., K-9 also shot

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shootout involving Anderson County deputies along Clemson Boulevard in Anderson, Tuesday night.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been chasing a reckless vehicle before calling off the chase when it entered the city of Anderson.

A short time later, deputies were notified that the vehicle had crashed into a cab along Clemson Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said two suspects ran from their car with a bag.

Deputies then attempted to use a K-9 to track the two suspects.

The sheriff’s office said the two suspects were attempting to go up a hill near a Lowe’s store when they began shooting at the deputies. The K-9 was struck by gunfire.

Deputies returned fire, hitting both suspects. One suspect has died while the other was taken to the hospital, according to Sheriff Chad McBride.

The K-9 has been taken to an animal trauma center in Greenville. McBride said the K-9’s condition was not good.

There’s no word on the condition of the second suspect or the driver of the other vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said no deputies were injured.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is responding to investigate the shooting.