DEU seizes $100,000 worth of cocaine in Greenville Co., man faces charges

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit officials said a man was arrested Tuesday after officers seized more than 400 grams of cocaine in Greenville County.

The DEU said officers learned about a “substantial” shipment of cocaine arriving in Greenville, and they were able to identify a suspected drug supplier.

After further investigation, officers obtained search warrants for a home on Lowndes Hill Road and a business on White Horse Road, according to DEU.

During the search, officers found more than 2 pounds of cocaine, a Ruger semi-automatic pistol and cash.

Rael Rashad Patterson, 47, of Greenville, was arrested for trafficking in cocaine over 400 grams and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to DEU

“The amount of cocaine found is significant for this area. In fact, the seizure by DEU has the potential to have prevented approximately 50,000 uses of the drugs by drug users which now will not occur. Additionally, Cocaine sells in our area for around $80-100 a gram at a user level making the street value of the seizure approximately $100,000. Investigators due diligence led to the discovery of the cocaine hidden in the crawl space of the residence” DEU Commander Bart McEntire said.