DHEC: Easley doctor facing 29 charges for illegally prescribing drugs

Dwight Jacobus

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) - A Pickens County doctor has been accused of illegally prescribing various drugs.

According to arrest warrants, Dwight Jacobus, 71, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 29 drug related crimes.

Jacobus unlawfully distributed drugs including Carisoprodol (Soma), Alprazolam (Xanax), Hydrocodone (Norco), Oxycodone (Percocet), Oxycodone and Tramadol, according to warrants.

The crimes happened between April 16, 2018, and November 14, 2018, at the Foothills Bariatric and Wellness Center on Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley, according to the warrants.

The investigation centers around presciptions, records from the clinic, and witness statements.

In two cases, warrants allege, Jacobus gave out prescriptions without documenting them, as the law requires. In at least one case, Jacobus gave out prescriptions to someone who was not listed as a patient.

According to journalism non-profit ProPublica, Jacobus ranks among the state's top Oxycodone prescribers with more than 1,400 Medicare claims.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control Bureau of Drug Control has been investigating the crimes.