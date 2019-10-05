GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded to a crash and possible shooting Friday evening in Greenville County.
Greenville County dispatch officials said deputies responded at about 5:03 p.m. to the 600 block of Sandy Springs Road for a report of shots fired.
Dispatch officials said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other.
7 News crews on scene said at least one of the vehicles was overturned.
