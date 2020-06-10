Man shot on Boling Rd Ext. in Taylors, deputies investigating

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County dispatch officials responded to a reported shooting early Wednesday morning in Taylors.

Dispatch officials said deputies responded at about 12:06 a.m. to Boling Road Extension.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man had been shot, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was taken to an area hospital for his injures.

Deputies said they do not have any information about a suspect at this time.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.