Sheriff: Man airlifted after found shot in Cherokee Co. home, suspect in custody

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a home in the county Friday.

Cherokee County dispatchers said deputies responded at about 11:46 a.m. to a shooting in the 4200 block of Old Georgia Highway.

Sheriff Steve Mueller said when deputies arrived on-scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was said to have been shot while in bed inside of the home.

He was later airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect in the shooting was later caught after a brief search on Green River Road by Sheriff Steve Mueller and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

A citizen had reportedly called about a man walking in the area and said he was trying to flag down drivers.

Charges against the suspect are pending at this time and officials are testing gunshot residue at this time.

According to Mueller, the victim and the suspect are related.

K9s and a drone were also reportedly used in the search for the suspect.

(WSPA)

