Woman shot in face after argument on Lincoln Dr in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police officers responded to a shooting early Monday morning.

According to Spartanburg dispatch officials, officers responded at about 5:58 a.m. to a reported shooting on Lincoln Drive.

Spartanburg Police said a woman was shot in the face after having a disagreement with a man inside of a house.

The woman told police the man went outside and started shooting at the house, according to the police report. The woman was inside of the house when she was shot.

The woman was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for the non-life threatening injury.

Police said they will continue to investigate the suspect

We will update this story as information becomes available.