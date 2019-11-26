District: Former Inman Intermediate School teacher facing 4 child cruelty charges

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A former teacher at Inman Intermediate School has been charged with multiple child cruelty charges.

Letter sent to Inman Intermediate School parents

The school’s principal sent a letter to parents, saying a former special services teacher was charged based on incidents that occurred in a classroom at the school.

Inman Police Chief Keith Tucker said Brooke Ashleigh Shull, 24, of Duncan, was charged Tuesday with four counts of cruelty to children.

Spartanburg School District One officials said Shull was placed on administrative leave back on October 28 and later resigned.

The district released the following statement: