District: Former Inman Intermediate School teacher facing 4 child cruelty charges

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A former teacher at Inman Intermediate School has been charged with multiple child cruelty charges.
The school’s principal sent a letter to parents, saying a former special services teacher was charged based on incidents that occurred in a classroom at the school.
Inman Police Chief Keith Tucker said Brooke Ashleigh Shull, 24, of Duncan, was charged Tuesday with four counts of cruelty to children.
Spartanburg School District One officials said Shull was placed on administrative leave back on October 28 and later resigned.
The district released the following statement:
“Spartanburg School District One officials are aware of the allegations by a former teacher at Inman Intermediate School and are working and fully cooperating with law enforcement in this matter. We can confirm that the teacher involved in this allegation was placed on administrative leave on October 28, 2019, and has since resigned. We want to assure our parents, students, and community that any and all allegations of inappropriate conduct are taken very seriously and appropriate steps are being taken to address this situation.Spartanburg School District One
Spartanburg One places the safety and welfare of its students ahead of all other interests and will take all necessary actions to safeguard the physical, emotional and educational well-being of all students.”