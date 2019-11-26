District: Former Inman Intermediate School teacher facing 4 child cruelty charges

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Brooke Ashleigh Shull
(Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A former teacher at Inman Intermediate School has been charged with multiple child cruelty charges.

Letter sent to Inman Intermediate School parents

The school’s principal sent a letter to parents, saying a former special services teacher was charged based on incidents that occurred in a classroom at the school.

Inman Police Chief Keith Tucker said Brooke Ashleigh Shull, 24, of Duncan, was charged Tuesday with four counts of cruelty to children.

Spartanburg School District One officials said Shull was placed on administrative leave back on October 28 and later resigned.

The district released the following statement:

“Spartanburg School District One officials are aware of the allegations by a former teacher at Inman Intermediate School and are working and fully cooperating with law enforcement in this matter. We can confirm that the teacher involved in this allegation was placed on administrative leave on October 28, 2019, and has since resigned. We want to assure our parents, students, and community that any and all allegations of inappropriate conduct are taken very seriously and appropriate steps are being taken to address this situation.
Spartanburg One places the safety and welfare of its students ahead of all other interests and will take all necessary actions to safeguard the physical, emotional and educational well-being of all students.”

Spartanburg School District One

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store