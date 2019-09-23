DNA cracks 32 year old cold case in Pauline; killer now dead too

Deputies say James Smith was ambushed while entering his Pauline home in December 1987 (Image courtesy of Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office).

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — Authorities said DNA helped them determine the man who killed a neighbor in Pauline 32 years ago died in 2008.

  • James Smith (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
Spartanburg Sheriff Chuck Wright said James Larry Smith, 44, was attacked and beaten with a hammer in his home in December 1987 and remained in a coma until he died four months later.

Roger Switzer (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Smith’s fiance was also attacked at the home, beaten with a hammer and sexually assaulted, according to the sheriff’s office. She was able to escape and call 911.

Wright said DNA from the crime scene was recently linked to Smith’s neighbor, Roger Switzer. The sheriff said Switzer died of a heart attack in 2008.

Wright said Switzer’s death means investigators may never know why he allegedly attacked them.

