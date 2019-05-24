Dorman HS teacher facing charges after hitting 2 people with her car, deputies say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Stacie Delynn Phillips (Spartanburg County Detention Center)

A Dorman High School teacher was charged Tuesday after she allegedly hit two people with her car and assaulted two woman.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, Stacie Delynn Phillips, 44, of Spartanburg, has been charged with two counts of third degree assault and battery, first degree domestic violence and malicious damage to personal property less than $2,000.

Deputies said they responded at about 10 p.m. Tuesday to a disturbance at a home in the 700 block of Shadow Dance Lane.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they were told that Phillips came to the residence and caused a disturbance after following her husband's friend around in her car.

Phillips' husband told deputies that they had been separated and were getting a divorce, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office's reports, Phillips punched two women in the face and broke one of the women's glasses before throwing them to the ground.

According to the reports, Phillips then got into her car and crashed into her husband and one of the women.

School officials said that Phillips had not taught at Dorman High School since January 2019. They said she had been on a personal leave.

School officials said they were aware of the charges and will continue to following the investigation.