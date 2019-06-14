Driver charged after hitting man with SUV in Walmart parking lot, fleeing scene

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Thursday after a pedestrian was hit by a SUV in a Walmart parking lot.

Union Police responded Wednesday at about 3:15 p.m. to the Walmart on N. Duncan Bypass in referenced to a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

When police arrived, the victim told them that he was walking in the cross walk when he saw a white Chevy Tahoe driving in the parking lot, according to the incident report.

The victim told police he thought the car was going to stop so he continued to cross. Police said the victim told them that the SUV sped up and hit him.

The victim was knocked down and had injuries to his arm and foot, according to the incident report. He was taken to the Union Medical Center where he received multiple stitches.

Police checked the surveillance video and were able to identify a possible driver.

Police obtained warrants for Derrick Deon Byrd, 32, of Union, for the victim’s injuries.

Officers went to Byrd’s address and found the Tahoe parked at his address on Springdale Drive, according to the incident report.

Byrd was arrested and charged with hit-and-run with great bodily injury and driving under suspension.