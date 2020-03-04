Drug task force arrests 21 people during Operation Winter Heat 2020 in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force arrested 21 people on 56 warrants in Feb. during Operation Winter Heat 2020.
- Lisa Mechelle Bailey has been charged with possession of controlled substance in scheduled I-V and possession of marijuana.
- Phillip Matthew Crawford has been charged with third offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of second offense possession of schedule II narcotic and seven counts of possession of a controlled substance in schedule I-V
- Bryan Scott Gregory has been charged with third offense possession of methamphetamine.
- Crystal Lynn Ham has been charged with second offense distribution of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance within proximity of school or park.
- Cardozar Hill has been charged with second offense distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within proximity of school or park.
- Damien Declark Hill has been charged with second offense distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within proximity of school or park.
- Tyler Scott Henderson has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less and magistrate bench warrant fro driving under suspension.
- Edward Alan Hudson has been charged with third offense possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine within proximity of school or park and third offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Walter Hayden Huntsinger has been charged with two counts of receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
- Samuel John Inman has been charged with second offense distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within proximity of school or park.
- James Michael Judy has been charged with two counts of distribution of marijuana, two counts of distribution of marijuana within proximity of school or park, distribution of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance within proximity of school or park.
- Blake Alexander Lemaster has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance within proximity of school or park and magistrate bench warrant for driving under suspension.
- Chuck Randall Lipsey has been charged with distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within proximity of school or park.
- Everette Rashoid Means has been charged with third offense distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within proximity of school or park.
- Debryan Michael Norman has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and PWID methamphetamine within proximity of school or park.
- Daren Donte Osborne has been charged with two counts of receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less.
- Amy Renee Pettie has been charged with third offense distribution of methamphetamine.
- Paige Marie Tadlock has been charged with third offense possession of methamphetamine, second offense possession of controlled substance in scheduled I-V, attempted to possess an unlawful substance and unlawful possession of prescription medication.
- John Anthony Tucker has been charged with second offense distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within proximity of school or park.
- Richard Dustin Watts has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within proximity of school or park.
- Donny Steven West has been charged with driving under suspension.