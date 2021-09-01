Duncan teen receives 20 years for breaking into home in Spartanburg Co.

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A Duncan teen receives a 20-year prison sentence for breaking into a home in Spartanburg County in 2019.

Jaden I. Gary, 19, was found guilty of first-degree burglary, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime at the conclusion of a jury trial.

According to the Spartanburg Solicitor’s Office, the break-in occurred about 2:30 p.m. on July 22, 2019 when Gary and 2 others kicked in the back door of a home. A home security camera recorded Gary armed with a handgun while he and his co-defendants ransacked the home looking for property to steal.

Gary had a handgun drawn and pointed in front of him as he led the group from one room to the next, state the solicitors office, the solicitor said. Gary’s peers armed themselves with knives they found in the kitchen.

Security video also captured the group walking out of the home carrying gun cases that contained long guns. The homeowner was at work when the crime occurred. He called 911 after receiving an alert from his security system.

“The security system was the key to the case,” Assistant Solicitor Spenser Smith said. “It alerted the homeowner to the crime in progress. The system also collected valuable evidence that proved to be a key part of the trial.”

Gary and his co-defendants told deputies they planned to sell the stolen guns to make money. Gary will serve 85 percent of his prison sentence before he is eligible for release.