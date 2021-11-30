Dunkin’ cup leads to arrest of man accused of raping woman, leaving her for dead

MEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A discarded Dunkin’ cup led to the arrest of a Massachusetts man accused of hitting a woman multiple times with a rock, raping her and leaving her for dead off a hiking trail, a prosecutor said.

Brady McCue, 28, was arraigned Monday in Somerville District Court on charges of armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, kidnapping and four counts of aggravated rape.

The victim, a 48-year-old woman who was not known to McCue, was walking in the area of Leslie Road Trail Head in Medford around 8 a.m. Friday at the time of the attack.

The woman told police her attacker was carrying a white Dunkin’ coffee cup.

When investigators searched the area, they found the discarded cup with a sticker showing the time and place it was purchased.

Police then were able to obtain security footage from the Dunkin’ in Medford Square and went to a nearby housing complex where people helped investigators identify the suspect as McCue.

In court, prosecutor Carrie Spiros said that within hours after the woman reported the alleged crime, McCue was in custody confessing.

He told investigators he hit the woman over the head with a rock and struck her 14 times in the face before trying to duct tape her mouth and drag her into a wooded area to rape her before fleeing the scene.

“Before he purchased the coffee at the Dunkin’ Donuts, he had left his apartment with the intention of hurting someone,” Spiros said. “He later indicated that he left the apartment with the intention to kill someone.”

We, along with our partners @DAMarianRyan, @WINCHESTER_PD & @MedfordPolice have made an arrest in Friday’s sexual assault in the Middlesex Fells. Our thoughts remain with the victim; over the coming months we will work w/ prosecutors to seek justice for her. pic.twitter.com/aRTY5RZjrh — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 27, 2021

McCue was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation to determine competency and criminal responsibility.

As of Friday, the woman was being treated for serious injuries at a Boston hospital and was in stable condition.