OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – One or more suspects are trying to scam local residents by claiming to be police officers. Using a phone, the suspect(s) demanded local residents pay fabricated fines to avoid jail time.

Two people called the sheriff’s office after they received a call from someone named “Lt. Johnson,” who said he represented the department. The scam artist then told several people they had warrants, but they could be recalled if a fine was paid, according to a press release from Oconee County Sherriff’s Office.

One resident claimed “Lt. Johnson” said a warrant was issued because the person had not provided a DNA sample.

The caller attempted to get $5,000 from at least one alleged victim, but was willing to settle for $1,200 when that didn’t pan out. There is no indication that money was even exchanged, according to the press release.

“As we have discussed in previous scam updates, legitimate law enforcement officers will not accept payment to have a warrant recalled or to drop any lawfully obtained charges,” said Jimmy Watt, public information officer for the sheriff’s office. “Also, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office does not have an employee by the name of Lt. Johnson.”

Grandparent scammers

Another suspect allegedly claimed to be the grandson of a local resident involved in a criminal accident in another state. The Oconee County alleged victim lost $11,500 as a result of this scam. The suspect requested payment for bail and lawyer fees be sent to a Tampa, Florida address, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The victim sent cash to an address in Tampa, FL. The caller asked the victim to send payment in cash to allow her grandson to be released from jail.

“In relation to Grandparents scams, we have advised previously that if you receive a phone call from a family member who says that they are in legal trouble, and they ask for money, hang up the phone and contact another family member to verify if that family member is indeed in legal trouble,” said Watt. “Scammers will use a sense of urgency, or play with someone’s emotions, in order to illicit a reaction which causes the victim to make a decision that maybe they would not otherwise make. In this case, the scammers played on the emotions of family involving a Grandparent and who they thought was their Grandchild who was in legal trouble.”