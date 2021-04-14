Family finds $40K in home damage after Disney trip; kids responsible won’t face charges, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina family came back from a trip to Walt Disney World on Sunday to find their home vandalized.

“They urinated on my computer to the point where they fried the inside and it started smoking,” said Brian Kenny, who owns the home with his wife, Kara Kenny. “We got a brand new hot tub this summer that was one of our big purchases that they destroyed with a shovel.”

But that’s not all they found. TVs were shattered, computers smashed and sticky liquid covered the floors. Soda and glitter were dumped on the couch, holes were in the wall and broken glass was everywhere. The bedrooms in the home were also ransacked.

“It was just beyond what we ever could’ve imagined,” Kara Kenny said.

Brian Kenny said they received a phone call that neighborhood children broke in and vandalized the house.

“We didn’t think it would be as bad as it actually was,” he said.

The Horry County Police Department said that because the two people responsible for damaging the house are children, they could not be charged due to their ages. A police report for the incident said the vandalism was intentional.

The two children told police they were playing outside. They also told police they went inside the house through a window to get a drink.

Brian Kenny said he contacted his homeowners insurance company.

“They told us that none of our property, our personal things are covered under our insurance,” he said. “It’s only our structure. They broke a lot of things.”

A GoFundMe page was set up by a neighbor. The family has raised over $2,000. The goal is to raise $6,000 for cleanup and repairs.

Brian Kenny said that the damage was $39,751. The family will have to pay for dumpsters, a moving company and a place to stay while they are out of the home.

In the meantime, the family said they will be staying at an Airbnb until the end of the month.