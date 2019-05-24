Family of Campobello murder victim says friend killed him over 'name calling'

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - An Inman man has been accused of killing his friend who he had known for more than a decade.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's office said they will continue investigating a motive but Thursday the victim's family spoke with 7News about a murder that they could only describe as senseless.

The shooting happened at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday on a quiet country road in Campobello.

The yellow caution tape and markings on Patterson Road were the only clues, in an otherwise serene setting, of the murder of 44-year-old Sherland Scott Frye.

"I'm gonna miss him because he was like my son, too," Carolyn McDowell, Frye's aunt, said.

McDowell said Sherland Frye was a kind person, and a loving father to his three teenage children.

The sheriff's office said Wayne Lee Fowler, 63, confessed to the shooting as well as to being friends with the Frye.

Investigators said Fowler was the one who called 911 and stood next to Sherland Frye as he lay dead on the road until they arrived.

Thursday, Sherland Frye's family gathered at his mother's house, trying to make sense of the senseless.

"They are friends. They've been friends for like ever. I can't understand what happened. It's really puzzling me. What could have went so wrong," Bernice Frye, the victim's mother, said.



Sherland Frye's uncle, Sandy Burgess, said Fowler, who they call "Mader," knocked on several family member's doors last night to tell them he was going to kill Sherland Frye.

"He said he called him Boom Boom, which Boom Boom is this black guy that lived next door to him. So by him calling him boom boom, it just pissed him off," Burgess said.

Investigators said Fowler told them that the shooting was because Sherland Frye had threatened Fowler's family.

No reason will ever justify the loss to Sherland Frye's loved ones.

"Keep us in your prayers. I think we need that now more than anything," Bernice Frye said.

Fowler is being held without bond in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.