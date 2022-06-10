MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man and his son that were both out on bond were arrested Friday on multiple charges.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged both 56-year-old Charles Robert Brown Sr. and 27-year-old Cody Thomas Brown with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office along with the Marion Police Department and the NC State Bureau of Investigations searched Brown’s home on June 3rd and found two guns with a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.

Deputies said both men were out on bond following a previous search of their home in September 2021.

Both men were taken into custody on a 240,000 bond.