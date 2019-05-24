Father who mistakenly shot, killed daughter facing murder charges in Greenville Co. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jermaine Tramone Pressley [ + - ] Video

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigators said the man who mistakenly shot his daughter early Sunday morning thinking she was an intruder, has been charged with murder.

According to a sheriff's office news release, investigators arrested Jermaine Tramone Pressley, 43, after they found drugs at his home while conducting the death investigation into him fatally shooting his daughter, Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley, 23.

We reported earlier that Nadeja Pressley was shot as she tried to enter her home, located on Young Street in Greenville, around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, May 19.

Nadeja Pressley died at the scene.

Jermaine Pressley was originally charged with one county of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to the sheriff's office, Jermaine Pressley has also been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Deputies said a search warrant revealed he was in possession of three guns.

He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he was given no bond.

Arrest warrants show that he was arrested and charged in 2004 for trafficking more than 100 grams of heroin.