GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An FBI SWAT team and crisis negotiators are involved in a hours-long standoff with a suspect the FBI said has barricaded themselves in a Greenville County hotel.

The FBI confirmed it was attempting to serve a federal arrest warrant on an unnamed individual when the suspect barricaded themselves in the Home 2 Suites on Beacon Drive near Pelham Road Friday afternoon.

The SWAT team and negotiators were called in an attempt to convince the suspect to surrender peacefully.

This story is ongoing we will update it as more information becomes available.