Woman found shot to death at Greenville Co. apartments, suspect in custody

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an area apartment complex Monday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded at about 11:40 a.m. to Augusta Hills Apartments, located at 5300 Augusta Road, in regard to a possible gunshot victim who was found inside of a vehicle in the parking lot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said Ebony Arabia Pepper, 27, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute.

Pepper was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center where she awaits a bond hearing.

We will update this story as information becomes available.