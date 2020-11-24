5-year-old in critical condition following shooting at Crestwood Forest Apartments in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Evidence of a shooting still in the parking lot, the incident left shattered windows and shattered lives.

A 5-year-old child faced a second surgery Monday morning after getting shot at the Crestwood Forest Apartments Sunday evening.

“Our deputies provided medical aid to the child, put him in the car with them and then they drove him, with lights and sirens, to the hospital for treatments,” Greenville County Sheriff’s Office PIO Lt. Ryan Flood said.

The shooter hit three vehicles, and the 5-year-old was inside one of the cars when he was hit.

Investigators said no occupants were in the other two cars. Deputies released what information they could about the suspects.

“The suspects are described as two Black males in their upper teens and low 20s,” Flood said.

Investigators looked to the public and those who live in the complex to help them piece the details together.

“Certainly people who are firing openly, free will, to multiple vehicles, striking a 5-year-old child these are individuals who need to be taken off the streets,” Flood said.

What you know could be significant and could be the piece of information that cracks this case.

“We are an agency of 400, serving a community of over a half one million people, so we only have so many eyes on the streets,” Flood said.

When these suspects are caught, Flood said they could face some stiff charges.

“They could potentially even be charged federally, but we’re talking about a minimum of attempted murder,” Flood said.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME. Callers may remain anonymously.