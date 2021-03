HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A 20-year-old Flat Rock man was charged with statutory rape on Wednesday.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Adrian Joel Torres was charged with a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one felony county of statutory rape following an investigation involving a runaway juvenile.

Torres is being held at the Henderson County Detention Facility on $65,000 bond.