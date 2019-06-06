Crime

Former McCormick Correctional officer facing several charges

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 04:49 PM EDT

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WSPA) - A former McCormick Correctional Institution officer has been accused of multiple crimes including providing contraband to an inmate. 

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Tyshiana Brown, 24, of Iva. 

On April 1, 2019, Brown brought tobacco into McCormick Correctional Institution and was texting and exchanging nude photographs with inmates, according to arrest warrants. She also threatened to harm two correctional officers through Snapchat.

Brown has been charged for providing contraband to an inmate, misconduct in office and threatening the life of a public official.

 

 

