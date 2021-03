ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) - North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation officials said nine people were arrested after officers seized more than 19 kilograms of fentanyl during a seven-month narcotics investigation in western North Carolina.

SBI officials said the primary targets of the investigation, Theodus Laray Hammond, 25, and Anthony Corderra Ellison, 33, allegedly conspired to distribute "kilogram quantities of fentanyl" in Asheville and surrounding areas. Officials said the two also utilized "a large network of associates" to distribute the drugs.