Former Union Co. sheriff turns himself in following arraignment hearing

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Union County Sheriff David Taylor appeared in court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing.

Taylor was indicted last Thursday and charged with one count of misconduct in office and one count of disseminating obscene material.

The indictment claimed Taylor sent messages to a Union County citizen in 2015 that were lewd, inappropriate and contained an obscene photo.

During court, Taylor’s attorney requested a personal recognizance bond and said Taylor would turn himself into the jail, according to 7 News crews at the hearing.

Taylor was granted a $5,000 PR bond.

Following the hearing, Taylor turned himself into the Union County Detention Center, according to 7 News crews at the detention center. He quickly paid his bond and left the jail.

