ONOCEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former school employee is facing child sex crime charges in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began on Jan. 12 after a school resource officer received word from an employee concerning reports of an inappropriate relationship between a teenager and Marquis Dequavious Hunter, 27, of Seneca.

Hunter was an employee of the School District of Oconee County.

After collecting evidence in the case, it was determined that Hunter had recorded, on his phone three, separate videos of sexual conduct between himself and a teenager.

Due to the evidence, deputies obtained three arrest warrants for first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

While at the school, Hunter was a substitute, classroom assistant and a JV Boys Basketball Coach.

The school district released the following statement:

“We are deeply troubled by the criminal charges against a former SDOC employee and saddened for those who have been directly impacted by the individual’s actions. I am thankful to those involved who acted quickly to ensure the protection of our students. District personnel have been and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.” Superintendent Dr. Michael Thorsland

Hunter was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and released on a $75,000 bond.