Fugitive wanted in Cherokee Co. taken into custody

Crime

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fugitive, wanted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the suspect, 30-year-old Jacob Anthony Phillips, was arrested without incident at a camper off Dravo Road in Blacksburg. Phillips was then booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a warrant for failure to appear in regards to a larceny case.

Phillips was also connected to several other crimes in the Cherokee County area and is charged with first degree burglary, third degree burglary, larceny of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and being in possession of a firearm as a convicted violent felon.

Authorities said three of the additional charges relate to incidents occurring on March 8 at a home off Goucher School Road in Gaffney.

The last charge is related to an incident on March 26 when a deputy witnessed Phillips fire a gun from inside a vehicle off Carroll Estate Road and Corinth Road in Gaffney.

Jacob Phillips is wanted by deputies in Cherokee Co. (Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

