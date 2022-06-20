GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man was charged with child sex crimes and deputies believe there are additional victims in three counties.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Lee Sowers, 51, was arrested on two outstanding warrants for criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Sowers is alleged to have committed the crimes with a minor under the age of 11 between November 20, 2017 and November 1, 2019 near Grindall Ford Road in Gaffney.

Deputies said allegedly Sowers forced the minor to watch pornographic videos then replicate those sexual acts on him.

Sowers was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center Friday.

Investigators believe additional victims could be in Cherokee, Spartanburg and Union Counties. Parents that may have had children around Sowers need to speak with their children and contact Investigator Daniel Ward at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 489-4722 Ext. 119.

Anyone with any information about Sowers involved in any criminal activity is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372.