Gaffney man receives 15-year prison sentence for 2019 shooting

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Solicitor Barry Barnette’s office announced Tuesday that a Gaffney man was sentenced to 15-years in prison for a shooting that happened back in 2019.

7 News previously reported Joel T. Dawkins, Jr., 23, was wanted following a shooting that happened on July 5, 2019.

Dawkins was driving a black Nissan when he was involved in a crash with a Hyundai near the intersection of Granite Drive and Annette Street in Cherokee County, according to the solicitor’s office.

Four women were inside of the Hyundai, and the driver of the Hyundai attempted to get Dawkins’ license plate number after he drove off, the solicitor’s office said. Dawkins then stopped his vehicle a short distance down the road and fired seven shots at the Hyundai, hitting one of the women in the face. She was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for her injuries.

The women told authorities that the crash and shooting stemmed from an earlier argument between Dawkins and another person who was not inside of their vehicle, according to the solicitor’s office.

Dawkins was arrested on July 18, 2019, and he was in possession of the 9mm handgun that was used in the shooting.

On Tuesday, the solicitor’s office said Dawkins pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, 3 counts assault and battery in the first degree, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and hit and run with property damage.

“I am thankful none of the young women lost their life that night, but one victim has a permanent reminder of the violent, reckless, and senseless acts of Mr. Dawkins,” Deputy Solicitor Kim Leskanic said.

Dawkins’ prior criminal record includes convictions for second-degree domestic violence and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to the solicitor’s office.