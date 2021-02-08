Gastonia Police officer shoots armed woman during overdose call

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was shot Monday morning by a Gastonia Police officer who was responding to an overdose call, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Officials said police received an overdose call just after midnight at a home on the 1200 block of Mountain Avenue.

Officers said they encountered an armed woman inside the home. The woman, identified as 33-year-old Shae Estelle Jones, was shot by police and taken to the hospital. She is in critical but stable condition.

Police said the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave. The department will conduct an administrative investigation to determine whether the officer followed GPD’s policies and procedures.

Gastonia Police Chief Travis Brittain has called in the N.C. State Bureau of Investigate to investigate the shooting.

The officer involved a has been placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Star of the Week
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories