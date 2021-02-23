GBI: Man shot, killed during domestic dispute, woman faces murder charge

HARTWELL, Ga. (WSPA) – Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said a woman was arrested Monday and charged with murder in Hartwell, Ga.

Hartwell Police Department and emergency medical personnel responded to a home in the City of Hartwell to find an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound, according to GBI officials. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The man was later identified to be Jermaine Edward Maxwell, 39, of Hartwell, according to GBI officials.

GBI agents were requested at about 7 p.m. to investigate the shooting.

Police were originally told Brittany Traneese, 30, of Hartwell, found Maxwell, and the identify of the shooter was unknown.

After further investigation, officers determined the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute. Traneese was then arrested and charged with murder, according to GBI officials.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the police department at (706) 856-3226 or GBI at (706) 552-2309. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online or by downloading the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.

GBI and the police department will continue to investigate.