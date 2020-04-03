1  of  13
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour New Prospect Baptist - Inman Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Georgia murder suspect arrested in Elmira

Crime

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

29-year-old Kenneth Green, Jr. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The United States Marshals Service arrested Kenneth Green Jr., 29, in Elmira in connection to a murder case in Augusta, Georgia.

According to The US Marshals Service, on March 10, 2020 Green was allegedly a participant in the murder of Donell Graham, who was found shot in his vehicle by deputies in the 2800 block of Wrightsboro Rd. in Augusta, Georgia. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died.

Green was taken into custody on April 2 at approximately 3 p.m. by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. The Task Force received a lead from the Southeast Regional Task Force that Green was hiding out in Elmira, NY. The U.S. Marshals Task Force conducted surveillance and apprehended Green without incident. Green will be held as a Fugitive from Justice at the Chemung County Jail

Three others have been arrested and charged with murder in this case, according to US Marshals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories