Georgia murder suspect arrested in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The United States Marshals Service arrested Kenneth Green Jr., 29, in Elmira in connection to a murder case in Augusta, Georgia.

According to The US Marshals Service, on March 10, 2020 Green was allegedly a participant in the murder of Donell Graham, who was found shot in his vehicle by deputies in the 2800 block of Wrightsboro Rd. in Augusta, Georgia. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died.

Green was taken into custody on April 2 at approximately 3 p.m. by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. The Task Force received a lead from the Southeast Regional Task Force that Green was hiding out in Elmira, NY. The U.S. Marshals Task Force conducted surveillance and apprehended Green without incident. Green will be held as a Fugitive from Justice at the Chemung County Jail

Three others have been arrested and charged with murder in this case, according to US Marshals.