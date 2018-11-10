Greenville Co. deputies arrest 3rd person in W.E. Willis case

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Greenville County Sheriff's Office

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Greenville County deputies arrested a third suspect in the W.E. Willis case early Saturday morning.

Deputies arrested Jermaine Bernard Williams, 38, at about 4 a.m. at a home on Roe Street in Greer.

Williams has been charged with first degree burglary, first degree assault and battery, two counts of kidnapping, third degree arson, criminal conspiracy, grand larceny over $10,000 and two counts of armed robbery.

Deputies said Williams was previously arrested for marijuana charges while deputies were executing a search warrant in relation to the W.E. Willis incident on November 7. Williams later bonded out and no charges were immediately issued in relation to the case.

According to deputies, the sheriff's office learned new information Saturday morning that allowed them to establish probable cause connecting Williams to the case.

Williams will have a bond hearing Saturday morning.

Deputies continue to ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.