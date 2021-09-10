Greenville Co. DEU conducts multiple investigations, makes 2 arrests

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit conducted three investigations resulting in multiple arrests.

The DEU arrested Adreanna Kenyetta Cruell, 31, after investigating shipments of cocaine from California to Greenville.

They received a tip about the package arriving at a house on Montant St. in Greenville and secured a search warrant, said the DEU.

Once confirmed that the package was delivered, DEU and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office served the warrant and searched the property.

Cruell was later arrested by investigators for trafficking cocaine.

In a separate investigation, DEU Investigators arrested Margie Darnell Searcy, 41, for trafficking heroin 2nd offense, trafficking methamphetamine 3rd offense and PWID heroin.

The DEU says Searcy had previously sold heroin to an undercover DEU investigator on Sept. 9 and after arresting her, they found narcotics on her.

When booking Searcy at the Greenville County Detention Center, they were about located multiple narcotics including heroin, cocaine, various tables believed to be pressed fentanyl mixtures and ecstasy.

Searcy was out on bond from a previous investigation with the DEU when this arrest occurred.

Adreanna Kenyetta Cruell

Margie Darnell Searcy (Source: Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit)

In the third DEU investigation, the DEU intercepted a package containing marijuana, THC edible candies and THC vape kits.

According to the DEU, the sender and the recipient are unknown at this time.

The DEU Commander, Bart McEntire, expressed concern about the contents of the packaging.

“The THC edibles in this shipment were items that have the potential to appeal to children and youth. Items resembling Juicy Fruit gum, Nerds, and even candy coated chocolate peanuts were found in the package. The markings on the items are almost indistinguishable from safe candies and this is concerning because the THC edibles contain enhancing drug substance.” Commander Bart McEntire

The DEU also has concerns about the continuation of large shipments of THC from California from Greenville.

The quantities of potency from the THC vary for each shipment and are sold to anyone willing to purchase with a reservation from the dealers.