GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was arrested this week when he went to meet a person he believed to be underage for sex.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, Jerald Thomas Sherill Jr, 29, of Greenville, was arrested in Lexington County this week on two charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said Sherrill asked a person he believed to be underage for sex and sent them explicit images.

He has been charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age 18, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.