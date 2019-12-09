Greenville man receives 25 year sentence for sex charges involving a minor

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County man was convicted Thursday by a Greenville County jury and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Otis Edward Gibson, 49, was found guilty of two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins’ Office said in a press release.

The case was investigated by the Greenville Police Department.

Evidence presented at the trial showed that between Sept. 1 and Nov. 19, 2017 Gibson committed sexual batter on a child younger than 11-years-old, according to the solicitor’s office.