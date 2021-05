GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night at an apartment complex.

Police said officers responded at about to 11:53 p.m. to the Palisades at the Park, located at 805 Mauldin Road, for reported a gunshot victim.

The police department said this incident is still under investigation.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.