70-year-old massage therapist accused of inappropriate contact in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville massage therapist has been accused of inappropriately touching several women.

Greenville Police said Anthony “Tony” Joseph Ruggiero, 70, was arrested on September 20 for inappropriately touching women on three separate occasions at the Trade Street Massage, located at 210 W. Stone Avenue. The visits happened between December 2018 and June 2019, police said.

Since Ruggiero’s arrest, police said five additional women have reported he provided services that involved inappropriate contact. Their visits happened between 2011 and June 2019.

Ruggiero was arrested again on Tuesday and charged with five new counts of second degree assault and battery. He was originally charged with three counts of second degree assault and battery.

He was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond, according to the police department.

Investigators notified the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation as well as the City of Greenville Revenue and Business License Division of the charges.

