GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials need help identifying a woman who allegedly presented a handgun during an argument with another driver at a red light.

Police said the incident happened on Jan. 30 at stop light at the I-85 exit to Woodruff Road.

The woman was in a white sedan, and a man was driving the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.