Greenville Police need help locating assault suspect

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Greenville Police need help finding a man wanted for assault.

Officers responded to Nicholtown Community Center on May 17 in reference to a weapon being fired.

Police said Corey Lamont Smith, 20, of Greenville, is being accused of punching and kicking a man in the head and body. Smith was one of multiple people involved in assaulting the victim, police said.

Smith is wanted for breach of peace and second degree assault and battery by mob.

Anyone with information regarding Smith's whereabout should contact the police department. Anonymous tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers at (864) 232-7463.