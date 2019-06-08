Crime

Greenville Police need help locating assault suspect

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:40 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:40 PM EDT

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Greenville Police need help finding a man wanted for assault. 

Officers responded to Nicholtown Community Center on May 17 in reference to a weapon being fired. 

Police said Corey Lamont Smith, 20, of Greenville, is being accused of punching and kicking a man in the head and body. Smith was one of multiple people involved in assaulting the victim, police said. 

Smith is wanted for breach of peace and second degree assault and battery by mob.

Anyone with information regarding Smith's whereabout should contact the police department. Anonymous tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers at (864) 232-7463.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center