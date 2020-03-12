Woman shot, killed on Baxter St in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died after being shot Wednesday evening at a home on Baxter Street in Greenville.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened at about 8:40 p.m.

Greenville Police responded to the scene for a shooting on Baxter Street. Before officers arrived, the victim, Jamesha Sharvell Gilliam, 27, of Greenville, was taken to a Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The coroner’s office said Gilliam died during surgery.

An autospy has been scheduled for Thursday.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.