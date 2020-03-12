Woman shot, killed on Baxter St in Greenville

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died after being shot Wednesday evening at a home on Baxter Street in Greenville.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened at about 8:40 p.m.

Greenville Police responded to the scene for a shooting on Baxter Street. Before officers arrived, the victim, Jamesha Sharvell Gilliam, 27, of Greenville, was taken to a Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The coroner’s office said Gilliam died during surgery.

An autospy has been scheduled for Thursday.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store