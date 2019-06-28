Greenville Police searching for armed, dangerous man

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police detectives are looking for a man who they said are could be armed and dangerous.

The police department issued 17 warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old Travis Shaqwann Fair.

Fair is wanted for more than a dozen crimes in Greenville County, including grand larceny, safe cracking and burglary.

Anyone with information on Fair’s whereabouts should contact the police department or call Crime Stoppers at (864) 232-7463. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could possibly receive a cash reward.

