Greenville Police searching for domestic assault suspect following crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police are searching Tuesday morning for a man in east Greenville.

According to the police department, officers responded earlier Tuesday morning to a domestic assault on West Circle Avenue.

Police said the suspect, Michael General, 29, and a woman victim left in a car and later crashed near Oakland Drive and Keith Drive.

The extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Police described General to be about 6’2″ tall and a medium build.

Police asked for people to avoid the crash area while they continue their search.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the police department at (864) 271-5333 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 232-7463 .

