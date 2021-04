LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) - Authorities arrested the man they say is responsible for shooting and killing a mother of six from Pennsylvania during a road-rage incident last week on Interstate 95 in Robeson County.

Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in connection with last week's fatal shooting. He was arrested at approximately 12:38 a.m. Thursday at the Parkview Apartments in Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said.